As the Incheon Free Economic Zone Authority opens a public recruitment process for its ninth commissioner, calls are growing for the appointment to serve as a starting point for genuine reform — one that can break a recurring pattern of project delays, policy confusion, recruitment disputes and organizational dysfunction.

The authority has for years faced repeated controversies surrounding major development projects.

In Songdo International City, questions have been raised over the transparency of contractor selection processes, the designation of preferred negotiating partners and changes to bidding criteria.

The Songdo R2 block development drew scrutiny over a contractor's financial capacity and the appropriateness of the project structure, while the Songdo M5 block project faced questions about procedural propriety in maintaining a preferred-bidder designation.

A project linked to a fashion complex in Songdo resulted in disciplinary action against staff for violating related ordinances — a case that illustrated the scale of the problems involved.

Controversies also surrounded efforts to attract a film and culture complex in Cheongna and international schools in Songdo and Yeongjong.

The Yeongjong international school project has dragged on for four years with no resolution and is now the subject of litigation over allegations of an unfair bidding process. Earlier, a plan to bring Harrow School of Britain to Songdo — secured through an MOU signed years ago — fell through because the arrangement was incompatible with domestic law.

Critics say the deeper problem is not the outcome of any single project but the structural tendency for conflict and controversy to recur across every major initiative the authority undertakes.

A prolonged leadership vacuum and the authority's internal decision-making structure have also been identified as areas requiring improvement.

The Incheon Metropolitan General Federation — an umbrella body representing 13 residents' organizations — issued a joint statement Tuesday saying the selection of the ninth commissioner "is not a simple appointment but a critical decision that will determine the direction of the Incheon Free Economic Zone (IFEZ) for the next decade."

The federation said the authority needs an "action-oriented leader" — someone with deep knowledge of Incheon and the free economic zone's key issues, capable of commanding the organization and driving development and investment attraction at pace.

Citing what it called the failed appointment of the eighth commissioner, who resigned late last year, the federation said the recruitment process must rigorously verify candidates' track records in development and investment attraction, their organizational management skills, and their experience navigating difficult challenges.

Songdo, Yeongjong and Cheongna were established as flagship free economic zones representing South Korea, but 23 years after the authority's founding, a significant number of key sites remain undeveloped.

Many observers say the zone has also fallen short of expectations in attracting businesses, nurturing emerging industries and building global education and cultural infrastructure.

With global competition among cities intensifying around AI and advanced industries, concerns are growing that IFEZ risks losing its competitive edge if it continues to rely on the same administrative approaches of the past.

The recruitment process is therefore more than a search for a single individual — it is shaping up as a test of whether the authority will repeat its old ways or seize the opportunity to overhaul its organization and systems.

Meanwhile, the job posting for the ninth commissioner ran from July 20 through Aug. 9, with applications accepted from Aug. 10 through Aug. 14. The new commissioner is expected to be appointed in late August or early September following a review process.