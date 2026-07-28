"I've finally locked in a 5,000 loss." — Samsung Electro-Mechanics investor

"The people who didn't buy are the winners." — Samsung Electro-Mechanics investor

Samsung Electro-Mechanics has fallen harder than even Samsung Electronics or SK Hynix. Once hailed as the "emperor stock" of the Korean market, it has now posted the steepest decline among large-cap shares.

A share price that had topped 2.4 million won ($1,640) is now struggling to hold above 1 million won — all within barely a month. The drop is steeper than the already-bruising declines at Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. "Tomorrow is even scarier," investors say. "We're finished" — investor frustration is pouring out.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics closed Tuesday down 15.92 percent from the previous session at 1.114 million won, after falling as low as 1.08 million won during trading — putting the 1 million won threshold in serious jeopardy.

The stock had been a standout performer in this year's unusually strong bull market. Shares surged roughly 700 percent this year, the highest gain of any stock on the Kospi.

The engine behind Samsung Electro-Mechanics' historic rally was an explosion in demand for high-value multilayer ceramic capacitors, or MLCCs, driven by the rapid spread of AI servers. Known as the "rice of the electronics industry," MLCCs store electrical charge and deliver it steadily to semiconductors while reducing signal interference — a critical component in modern electronics. AI servers typically require far greater quantities of high-spec MLCCs than ordinary IT devices.

Samsung Electro-Mechanics holds roughly a 25 percent share of the global MLCC market for AI servers.

As the share price soared, retail investors piled in one after another, earning the stock the nickname "emperor stock of the people."

Even as concerns about short-term overheating mounted, brokerages kept raising their target prices and urging investors to buy.

Now the stock has suffered the sharpest reversal. A price that had climbed to 2.4 million won barely a month ago has crashed into the 1.1 million won range — roughly halved. Investors reporting heavy losses are multiplying.

Despite the carnage, analysts are maintaining a positive view, insisting "it's not over yet." Some have set target prices as high as 3 million won.

Analysts expect demand for high-performance MLCCs to keep rising as investment in AI data centers continues to expand. They particularly note that the high technical barriers to producing AI-server-grade MLCCs limit supply, which they say will further strengthen Samsung Electro-Mechanics' profitability and bargaining power.