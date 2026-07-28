Hanssem (CEO Kim Yu-jin) has launched the Leve modular sofa, a new product developed after analyzing the lifestyles of newlywed couples.

The sofa incorporates design elements tailored to newlywed tastes while addressing two common drawbacks of conventional modular sofas — seating comfort and ease of washing. Flexible module arrangement and practical features for IT device use are also highlights of the product.

"Floor plans can be changed freely without spatial constraints," the company said. "Adding an armless sofa to a three- or four-seat configuration allows for a wider layout, or an L-shaped arrangement can create a lounge-style living room. Pairing the sofa with a 100-centimeter stool that matches its depth lets users stretch out comfortably while making better use of the space."

The company added that the floating base design — which gives the sofa the appearance of hovering above the floor — and its bright ivory color blend naturally with any interior style, creating a warm living room atmosphere.

The Leve multi-unit, released alongside the sofa, can be used as storage or a side table to support a range of lifestyles, Hanssem said. A built-in hidden power strip with one outlet and two USB Type-A ports makes charging smart devices convenient. The unit also provides ample storage — 35 centimeters deep and 28 centimeters tall — to keep the area around the sofa tidy.