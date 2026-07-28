Sampyo Industry, an affiliate of Sampyo Group, jointly developed an early-strength concrete product called Bluecon Speed with Hyundai E&C and obtained the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's green technology certification.

The product had earlier been designated a "disaster safety new technology" by the Ministry of Interior and Safety — the first in the industry to receive such recognition — for its ability to reduce the risk of structural collapse caused by insufficient concrete strength and improve overall safety. The green technology certification adds official recognition for environmental performance to the product's existing credentials in safety and constructability.

The green technology certification is awarded to technologies that minimize greenhouse gas and pollutant emissions while making efficient use of energy and resources. Bluecon Speed is a high-performance specialty concrete that achieves a compressive strength of at least 5 megapascals within 24 hours of placement at average temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius or above. The company recently succeeded in reaching the same threshold within 24 hours at an average temperature of 0 degrees Celsius.

Sampyo Industry said Tuesday that the product shortens the construction period for apartment framework work during transitional seasons by one to two days compared with conventional methods, boosting on-site productivity and construction efficiency. Reducing the construction period improves equipment operating efficiency while also cutting energy consumption, the company added, contributing to lower carbon emissions at construction sites.