The South Jeolla Provincial Police Agency said Tuesday it had launched a public awareness campaign to prevent fraud schemes in which criminals impersonate civil servants to trick businesses into purchasing goods on their behalf.

The agency sent prevention letters to companies that have negotiated contracts with local public institutions and municipal governments, detailing the criminals' methods and advising how to block phone numbers used in phishing attacks.

Working with the South Jeolla Autonomous Police Committee, the agency produced box tape and stickers bearing fraud-prevention messages, posting them in commercial districts and distributing them to post offices and convenience stores.

Such proxy-purchase scams — in which perpetrators pose as municipal or public institution employees — resulted in 163 cases between January and June, causing property losses of about 6.4 billion won ($4.37 million).

"If someone claiming to be a government official places a large order and then demands payment, you should suspect it is a scam," a South Jeolla Provincial Police Agency official said. "We will visit small business owners directly to share prevention guidelines and help them avoid becoming victims."