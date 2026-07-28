A pamphlet announcing the negotiated contract sale of land parcels in the Oryu, Majeon and Bullo land readjustment project zones in Incheon's Geomdan district
A pamphlet announcing the negotiated contract sale of land parcels in the Oryu, Majeon and Bullo land readjustment project zones in Incheon's Geomdan district

Incheon's Geomdan district office is selling land parcels within the Oryu, Majeon and Bullo land readjustment project zones through negotiated contracts.

The district office will accept applications on a first-come, first-served, walk-in basis from Monday through Sept. 29, 2027.

A total of 10 parcels covering 6,353.9 square meters are available. The lots — comprising sites designated for single-family homes, multi-unit housing, row houses and commercial use — went unsold during a previous negotiated contract period that ran from last December through June.

Prospective buyers must submit a purchase application to the urban planning division of the Geomdan district office and pay a contract deposit equal to 10 percent of the listed price to finalize a negotiated contract.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Further details are available on the Geomdan district office website under official notices and announcements.


gilbert@heraldcorp.com