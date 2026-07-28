Incheon's Geomdan district office is selling land parcels within the Oryu, Majeon and Bullo land readjustment project zones through negotiated contracts.

The district office will accept applications on a first-come, first-served, walk-in basis from Monday through Sept. 29, 2027.

A total of 10 parcels covering 6,353.9 square meters are available. The lots — comprising sites designated for single-family homes, multi-unit housing, row houses and commercial use — went unsold during a previous negotiated contract period that ran from last December through June.

Prospective buyers must submit a purchase application to the urban planning division of the Geomdan district office and pay a contract deposit equal to 10 percent of the listed price to finalize a negotiated contract.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Further details are available on the Geomdan district office website under official notices and announcements.