Lee & Ko has launched a corporate law research center within its corporate advisory group, the firm announced Tuesday. The dedicated research unit is designed to help the firm navigate rapidly shifting business conditions and increasingly complex legal issues, raising the quality of its corporate advisory services to a new level.

Attorney Kim Jong-wook (Judicial Research and Training Institute class 35) will serve as director of the center, with attorney Kim Tae-jeong (class 37) as deputy director, coordinating the center's research agenda. Managing partner Moon Ho-jun (class 27), a specialist in mergers and acquisitions and corporate advisory work, and Yun Yong-jun (class 31), secretary of the corporate advisory group, will also support the center's activities.

"In a rapidly evolving corporate legal environment, the center will proactively identify key issues, share its analysis and deliver the information clients need first," Kim Jong-wook said. "We will build a foundation that allows every attorney at Lee & Ko to provide clients with accurate, high-quality advice."

The center will begin by conducting in-depth analysis of laws, precedents and overseas cases across corporate law and M&A, enabling faster and more precise advice for clients. For major legislative amendments and regulatory developments, it will publish analytical materials and host seminars to address client questions.

In addition, the center will make permanent the functions of the existing amended Commercial Act TF, ensuring a continuous stream of research output. Lee & Ko formed the amended Commercial Act TF in May last year, led by attorneys Gu Dae-hun (class 35) and Kim Gyeong-cheon (class 35). Drawing on years of experience advising major conglomerates and other Korean corporations on governance, board operations and shareholder meetings, the TF has worked to eliminate uncertainty arising from commercial law amendments and support stable corporate management.

When the leadership selects a key topic, attorneys with relevant expertise will conduct research alongside members of the amended Commercial Act TF. The center will also draw on collaboration with research staff inside and outside the firm, including research fellow Kim Su-yeon, who holds a doctorate. Research findings will be used as internal reference materials and distributed through newsletters and client briefings.

"The corporate law research center is a think tank that brings together the full capabilities of Lee & Ko's corporate advisory group," managing partner Moon said. "As competition in the corporate advisory market intensifies, it will serve as the foundation for delivering the best possible legal services to our clients."