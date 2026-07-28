Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Kang Jun-hyun, who represents Sejong B district, said Tuesday he visited Sejong City Hall, the Sejong City Council and the Sejong Metropolitan Autonomous City Office of Education in succession to discuss key regional issues.

Kang met Sejong Mayor Jo Sang-ho at City Hall that morning, then called on Sejong City Council Speaker An Sin-il at the council chamber before sitting down with Sejong Superintendent of Education Kang Mi-ae at the education office.

In his meeting with Mayor Jo, the lawmaker discussed major issues facing Sejong, including the push to enact a special law designating the city as the administrative capital, Samsung Electro-Mechanics' investment and local economic revitalization, and securing central government funding for 2027. The two also agreed to continue National Assembly-level efforts toward swift passage of the administrative capital special law, and to work closely with Sejong City so that the Chungcheong region can develop as a core pillar of the national balanced-growth strategy known as the "5 poles, 3 specials" framework, with the completion of Sejong as the administrative capital as its driving force.

They also agreed that the National Assembly and Sejong City should work together to ensure Samsung Electro-Mechanics' investment at its Sejong plant leads to broader economic revitalization and attracts follow-on businesses, and to lay the groundwork for companies to invest and grow on a stable footing.

With Council Speaker An, Kang agreed to strengthen cooperation and communication between the Sejong City Council and the National Assembly to help key city initiatives move forward smoothly. With Superintendent Kang, he reviewed major education issues in Sejong — including ongoing discussions over restructuring the local education finance grant system — and heard the education office's views on the city's educational conditions and fiscal needs.

"Sejong City, the Sejong City Council, the Sejong Office of Education and the National Assembly must work in close coordination to complete the administrative capital, strengthen its self-sustaining functions and secure stable education funding," Kang said. "Based on the views gathered on the ground today, I will actively fulfill the National Assembly's role in advancing Sejong's development."