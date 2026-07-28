Seoul's Seongbuk-gu launched generative AI-powered chatbot, search and translation services on its official district website Tuesday, giving residents faster and easier access to administrative and civil affairs information. The services went live at 3 p.m., district Mayor Lee Seung-ro announced.

The initiative aims to deliver administrative, civil affairs and lifestyle information more quickly and accurately while building a digital public-service environment available around the clock. The AI services apply not only to the main district website but also to dedicated sites covering integrated reservations, public health centers, and culture and tourism.

The generative AI chatbot, dubbed "AI Seongbuk Talk," provides tailored answers drawn from Seongbuk-gu's administrative data and publicly available website materials when users pose questions in natural language. Each response also displays links to related content along with the responsible department and its contact information.

The AI search function goes beyond conventional keyword matching by understanding full-sentence queries and presenting summaries of key content. Users can search across posts, notices and attachments throughout the website and view original source documents alongside related information.

The AI translation feature renders website content in real time into English, Chinese, Japanese and Vietnamese. Users can switch languages directly on existing pages without navigating to a separate foreign-language site, and the district expects the service to significantly improve information access for foreign residents and multicultural families.

"We have made it possible for residents to find the administrative information they need quickly and easily through generative AI services," Lee said. "We will continue to incorporate usage data and user feedback to keep raising the quality of what we offer."