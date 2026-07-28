Minister of Planning and Budget Park Hong-keun held his first official meeting with the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU) on Tuesday, gathering labor sector input ahead of next year's budget proposal and the government's medium- to long-term national development strategy. It was the first time a minister has met directly with the KCTU chairman since the ministry was established.

Park visited the KCTU headquarters and met with Chairman Yang Gyeong-su, according to the ministry. The meeting was arranged at the KCTU's request to hear labor's views before the government begins drafting next year's budget and formulating its long-term development strategy.

The KCTU raised several proposals at the meeting, including improved conditions for irregular workers and care workers in the public sector, the launch of a full sick-pay program, expanded social insurance support for low-wage workers, and greater funding for care services and public hospitals. The union also called for increased safety investment to prevent industrial accidents.

Park said "the value of labor must be respected even amid structural changes such as the AI transition and polarization driven by K-shaped growth," adding that "the government is working to reduce labor market disparities and employment instability through measures including the public-sector irregular worker treatment improvement plan announced in April." He said the government would "strengthen a solid employment base and social safety net while also securing the long-term sustainability of public finances."

The ministry said it plans to give priority consideration to the labor and welfare proposals raised Tuesday as it drafts next year's budget and as the Public Service Workers Committee — set to launch in September — begins its operations.