Jejuair announced Tuesday it will run a five-week customer appreciation campaign called "Jupjupfe" (Joy Up! Journey Up! Festa) through Aug. 31.

The campaign is designed to reward customers for 20 years of support by offering benefits aimed at enhancing the joy and quality of travel. Customers can participate through the Jejuair website, mobile app and web platform.

The centerpiece of Jupjupfe is a weekly instant-win quiz event offering prizes that include round-trip international flight tickets, up to 10,000 J Points and gift vouchers, with one entry allowed per week. Members who participate in all five weeks of quiz events will also be entered into a draw for 200,000 J Points and a Jejuair-branded priority baggage carrier. On the airline's official Instagram account, a daily check-in comment event will offer additional prizes including flight tickets, J Points and Jejuair x Sanrio Characters merchandise.

The airline has also prepared weekly customer participation events. Week 1 features the "The-Dream Promotion," offering flight discount codes, J Points and point-back rewards on ancillary service purchases for J Members, along with giveaways of tickets to an eco-themed "Sustainable Wave Festival" and recruitment of Jejuair travel ambassadors called "JAM CREW." Week 2 includes a Jejuair boarding music contest and a giveaway of football match tickets to mark Jeju SK FC Brand Day. Week 3 brings a lucky drop event on Jejuair's official Instagram. Week 4 features a Japan travel prize giveaway, and Week 5 closes the campaign with a Macau hotel stay giveaway.

"We organized this campaign to express our gratitude to the customers who made it possible for us to achieve the meaningful milestone of ranking No. 1 in low-cost carrier passenger numbers for 20 consecutive years," a Jejuair official said. "We hope the various benefits from Jejuair will make travel during the peak summer season even more enjoyable."

Meanwhile, Jejuair last month launched a new daily service on the Incheon–Kobe route, operating seven flights a week, as part of its ongoing efforts to improve passenger convenience.