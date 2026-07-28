KB Kookmin Bank said Tuesday that "Star to START: K-Biz Begins," a corporate banking drama series starring actor Kim Nam-gil, has surpassed 4 million views.

Conceived and produced by KB Kookmin Bank, the series is set in the world of corporate banking, covering productive finance support and trade finance consulting. Kim plays Kim Yeong-jin, a deputy manager and dedicated relationship manager who visits small and medium-sized enterprises in person to help resolve their challenges and support their growth. The bank said the series captures the expertise of its corporate banking division and its genuine commitment to customers.

Since the first episode was released last month, the series has drawn more than 23,000 likes, around 2,200 comments and more than 6,000 shares.

Kim generated early buzz last month when he posted a photo from the set on Instagram with the caption "First day at Kookmin Bank."

A KB Kookmin Bank official said the bank "wanted to convey a sincere commitment to being a reliable financial partner that supports companies' growth up close," adding that it would "continue to introduce a variety of content that resonates and communicates with customers."

The four-part drama series is available on KB Kookmin Bank's YouTube channel.