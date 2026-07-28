Bok Ki-wang, a Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker representing Asan-gap in South Chungcheong Province and the floor secretary of the National Assembly's Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, urged South Chungcheong to "immediately halt the wasteful internal competition and consolidate the province's candidacy behind Asan, which already has fully developed police infrastructure," in the race to host the Second Central Police Academy.

According to political sources, Bok attended a policy briefing Monday that brought together the South Chungcheong governor and regional lawmakers, where he warned that "if South Chungcheong continues its internal divisions amid the fierce final competition against Namwon in North Jeolla Province, it could end in failure to secure the academy." He strongly called on the province to make a unified decision.

The Korean National Police Agency launched a nationwide site competition for the Second Central Police Academy in July 2024, drawing applications from 47 local governments across the country, including six cities and counties in South Chungcheong. Following active lobbying by Bok and other regional politicians, a first-round screening in September 2024 narrowed the field to three finalists: Asan and Yesan-gun in South Chungcheong, and Namwon in North Jeolla Province.

"Of the 47 local governments nationwide, two from South Chungcheong and one from North Jeolla have cleared the first round and are heading into the final," Bok said. "If South Chungcheong fails to unify and goes up against Namwon with its votes and resources split, we will inevitably lose to North Jeolla's united front."

Addressing those within the province who oppose consolidation, Bok said "relying solely on the argument of balanced regional development will not be enough to gain a clear edge in an objective competition against Namwon's unified push."

He added that Asan was the only truly prepared candidate. "Because I want the Second Central Police Academy to come to South Chungcheong more than anyone, it must be Asan — the most ready representative," Bok said. "Asan already has the Korean National Police University, the Police Human Resources Development Institute and the Police Investigation Training Institute clustered together, and the Asan branch of the National Police Hospital is also being developed without delay. It is the one and only optimal site."

"Only by concentrating all of South Chungcheong's capabilities on Asan can we defeat Namwon and bring the Second Central Police Academy here," he said, again urging the province to make a decisive choice and calling on its 2.2 million residents to unite.

Bok also formally recommended key pending issues for Asan and South Chungcheong's development to the provincial government in his capacity as floor secretary of the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee, and secured commitments to actively pursue them.

"Many of the major nationally funded projects requested by South Chungcheong Province fall under the jurisdiction of the Land, Infrastructure and Transport Committee," Bok said. "As the committee's floor secretary, I will make sure to deliver not only the Asan bid for the Second Central Police Academy, but also the long-sought budget allocations and legislation for South Chungcheong and Asan in the National Assembly."