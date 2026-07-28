Broadcaster Pungja said she suffered side effects from weight-loss injections during her diet.

On Monday, her YouTube channel "Pungja TV" uploaded a video titled "No ads — honest account of how I lost 33 kg | This is what worked for me."

In the video, Pungja said the most important thing was why she started dieting in the first place. "Honestly, this is something I'm revealing for the very first time," she said. "I started in February 2025. It's July now, so I've been dieting for a year and five months already."

She said her initial motivation was work. "I got cast in a program that required physical activity, and it seemed like they wanted me to lose weight," she said. "They asked whether I could lose somewhere between 10 and 15 kilograms."

She added that being in a visible profession made dieting feel unavoidable. "When you're active in this industry, you end up dieting whether you like it or not. Since it's a job where people see you, I thought I had to do it if I really needed to," she said. The program she had been cast in, however, fell through before filming began.

Pungja described her diet process and the side effects she encountered. "I had to lose weight fast. I dropped about 7 kilograms in a month — the bigger you are, the faster it comes off," she said. "But when the program fell through, I started wondering whether I even needed to push this hard. Han Hye-jin was the one who kept me going, and that's why I've stuck with it until now."

She then said she had turned to injection-based treatments, including Saxenda, Wegovy and Mounjaro. "I used injection dieting in the early stages. The effects were good, but I had side effects. They helped me lose about 7 kilograms, but I no longer use them," she said.

Pungja said the side effects she experienced after the injections included nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite and diarrhea. She ultimately stopped the injections because of those side effects and lost the remaining weight through personal training and dietary management.