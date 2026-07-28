Ulsan's Nam-gu is recruiting second-half participants for its 2026 Youth Challenge Support Project, run in partnership with Joeun Iljari Co., targeting young people who have lost the motivation to seek work and find themselves socially isolated.

The Youth Challenge Support Project is a Ministry of Employment and Labor grant program designed to help young people rebuild confidence in job seeking and strengthen their employability.

Eligible applicants must be between 18 and 39 years old, unemployed and not running a business, and must have no record — within the past six months — of employment insurance enrollment through paid work, unemployment benefit receipt, vocational training participation, enrollment in a university or graduate school, or participation in the National Employment Support System or a previous Youth Challenge Support Project.

Fifteen spots are available for the medium-term course, with applications open through Aug. 6, while seven spots for the short-term course are open through Oct. 15; both can be applied for online through the Employment24 website. Those selected will receive a monthly stipend of 500,000 won ($341), with additional support of up to 1 million won depending on course completion and employment outcomes. For inquiries, contact Joeun Iljari Co. at 052-944-3500.