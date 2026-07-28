Peurihan 19, a tvN SHOW variety program featuring former announcer-turned-broadcaster Oh Sang-jin, has ended its run after 10 years.

On Tuesday, Oh posted several photos on his social media with the message: "10 years. Thank you for everything!"

The photos show MCs Jeon Hyun-moo and Han Seok-jun posing in the Peurihan 19 studio, along with members of the production crew.

In another photo, Oh, Han and Jeon — all former news anchors turned broadcasters — beam at the camera with beer glasses in hand.

Han left a comment on the post, writing: "It was a joy because of you. Getting to see you often and share so many conversations over these 10 years made me happy. Thank you. Let's meet again on another show."

Oh replied: "Hey, hyung! I want to set aside the regrets and hold on to only the good memories. See you again!"

Peurihan 19 wrapped up its decade-long run with its 530th episode. The finale, themed "Special! Vacation Gift Extravaganza 19," signed off on a high note by introducing travel shopping items from around the world.

Meanwhile, Oh married fellow MBC announcer Kim So-young in 2017, and the couple have a daughter and a son.