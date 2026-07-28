A multipurpose cultural complex in Gangjin-gun, South Jeolla Province, is emerging as a regional hub for culture and tourism after blending local heritage with modern visitor experiences.

The facility, known as Baekgeumpo Cultural Storehouse 1933, has drawn more than 2,000 visitors since it began regular operations in April, the county said Tuesday.

The complex sits at 28 Baekgeumpo-gil in Gundong-myeon and spans a total floor area of 663 square meters. It was developed to reinterpret the area's history and cultural heritage through a contemporary lens.

Even in its early days, the space has attracted not only tourists but also local residents, drawing attention as a new landmark in the community.

The facility is divided into two zones: Zone A, which houses a cafe and lounge area, and Zone B, a media art exhibition space.

Zone A has won praise for its relaxed atmosphere, offering visitors a place to linger and serving as an everyday retreat for residents.

Zone B brings Baekgeumpo's natural surroundings, history and Gangjin's cultural assets to life through digital video content, giving visitors a distinctive immersive experience.

"Baekgeumpo Cultural Storehouse 1933 is drawing strong interest as a new space connecting the region's culture and tourism," a county official said. "We will contribute to revitalizing the local economy and strengthening tourism competitiveness through differentiated content."