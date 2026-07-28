The Hansei YES24 Cultural Foundation announced Tuesday that its honorary chair, Jo Young-su, donated 100 million won ($68,200) to the Korean Red Cross and became the 358th member of the Red Cross Honors Club, a community for major donors.

The donation marks Jo's second personal contribution to a public cause. In 2024, he donated 100 million won to Seoul National University's College of Humanities development fund and toward the construction of a humanities library at his alma mater.

Jo graduated from Seoul National University's College of Liberal Arts before earning a master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh and a doctorate in literature from Ewha Womans University. He currently serves as an honorary professor at Kyonggi University. After a long career in academia, he led the Hansei YES24 Cultural Foundation as chair for five years beginning in 2018, overseeing a range of social contribution activities including support for academic research, scholarship programs and cultural arts initiatives.

The Red Cross Honors Club is a community for donors of 100 million won or more, established by the Korean Red Cross in 2016. Leaders from across society participate to promote a culture of giving, and the funds raised support humanitarian projects including disaster relief and assistance for vulnerable groups.

"I am grateful to the Korean Red Cross for organizing this meaningful occasion," Jo said. "I hope this donation reaches those who are marginalized and struggling as a source of warmth and hope."