Hana Card announced Tuesday the launch of the Samsung Wallet Hana Travelogue debit card, a new product that combines Travelogue's features with Samsung Wallet functionality.

The card was developed to give Galaxy device users a differentiated mobile payment experience by pairing Travelogue's overseas travel benefits with Samsung Wallet's payment service.

The Samsung Wallet Travelogue card offers travel-focused perks — free currency exchange (100% exchange rate discount), waived overseas merchant transaction fees and waived overseas ATM withdrawal fees — on top of 10% Samsung Wallet points on overseas offline payments made through Samsung Wallet.

The card can be applied for directly within the Samsung Wallet app.

To mark the new card's launch, Hana Card is also running a bonus points event. From Aug. 1 through Dec. 31, the Samsung Wallet points earning limit for Samsung Wallet Travelogue card payments — both domestic and overseas — will be doubled from 10,000 points to 20,000 points.

Also, from Aug. 1 through Nov. 30, customers who spend 200,000 won ($136) or more at overseas merchants will be entered into a prize draw for gifts including the Galaxy Fold 8, Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Buds 4, airline tickets and keycaps.

Hana Card President Sung Young-su said the launch of the Samsung Wallet Hana Travelogue debit card would expand the Travelogue service's customer base and provide greater convenience for overseas payments. "We will continue to reflect the needs of customers using our card abroad and improve user convenience going forward," he said.