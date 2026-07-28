By Seo Sang-hyeokShinhan Financial Group announced Tuesday it is recruiting participants for "Shinhan CareerNext," a training program aimed at developing finance IT talent.

The program is part of the K-New Deal Academy, a government initiative run jointly by the Ministry of Employment and Labor and the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy to cultivate talent in the finance IT sector. It focuses on training practice-ready professionals with competencies in finance IT and AI agent development.

Shinhan DS will oversee the curriculum, drawing on its experience running a financial software academy and its track record managing finance-sector projects to deliver hands-on instruction.

Applications are open to unemployed youth aged 15 to 34 who wish to pursue careers in finance IT or AI, with 40 participants to be selected. The program covers full tuition and provides a monthly training allowance of 600,000 won ($409). Participants who obtain a digital or finance-related certification during the program will also receive a one-time congratulatory bonus of 100,000 won.

"Helping young people find employment is a challenge our society must tackle together," a Shinhan Financial official said. "Shinhan Financial will continue to expand a range of programs so that young people can build practical skills spanning both AI and finance."

Shinhan Bank, a core affiliate of Shinhan Financial Group, also hosted the "Shinhan AX Agent Summit 2026" this month to review the group's AI agent development progress and showcase its in-house AI agents.