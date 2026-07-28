Ogu Pizza, a budget pizza brand operated by Pizza & Company (formerly Ogu Rice Pizza), raised prices on its major pizza menu items by up to 3,000 won starting Monday, the brand's first price adjustment in about three years. The company said it conducted a comprehensive review of franchise operator requests, rising ingredient costs and overall market conditions before making the decision.

According to industry sources, Ogu Pizza raised prices on its major pizza and side menu items by 400 to 3,000 won starting Monday, July 27. Classic pizzas — including combination, cheese and pepperoni — went up by 1,000 won each for both regular (R) and large (L) sizes. The combination pizza's regular size rose from 9,900 won to 10,900 won ($8), while the large size increased from 12,900 won to 13,900 won.

Among premium pizzas, the Yukhaegong Gold pizza's regular size climbed from 16,900 won to 19,900 won, and the large from 20,900 won to 22,900 won. The bulgogi shrimp pizza's regular size also rose by 2,000 won, from 14,900 won to 16,900 won. Side menu items such as Ogu rice cheese tteokbokki and cream spaghetti went up by 400 to 500 won.

Ogu Pizza started as a budget takeout pizza chain and is one of South Korea's leading low-cost pizza brands, having been acquired by Banollim Pizza in 2024. Its name derives from the original price of its signature combination pizza, which was 5,900 won. Pizza & Company, which acquired Ogu Pizza through Banollim Pizza, now operates more than 730 franchise stores nationwide under the two brands combined.

This is the brand's first price increase in three years. A Pizza & Company official said the company had "refrained as much as possible from raising prices out of consideration for consumers," but added that "as the cost of key ingredients including cheese and meat, along with store operating expenses such as labor, logistics and rent, continued to rise, the burden on franchise operators accumulated, and calls came from the field for a price adjustment to ensure stable store operations."

The official added that "the head office conducted a comprehensive review of franchise operator requests, the ingredient composition of each menu item, cost burdens and market conditions before adjusting prices on some items," describing the decision as one aimed at "maintaining the ingredient composition and quality of existing products while at the same time establishing a stable operating foundation for franchisees." Meanwhile, Banollim Pizza, the other brand operated by Pizza & Company, has not raised its prices.