KB Financial Group announced Tuesday it will enter a strategic collaboration with Google Cloud to strengthen its competitiveness in future financial services.

The two companies plan to expand cooperation in AI and data by combining the latest AI technology with financial expertise, focusing on AI-driven operational innovation, improved customer financial experiences, data-based decision-making and the development of an AI finance platform.

Building on their existing partnership, KB Financial Group used Google Cloud's generative AI model Gemini to develop KB DAVIS, a data analytics AI agent.

The system responds to questions posed in everyday language by locating and analyzing relevant data and delivering results. It is designed to go beyond simple question-and-answer interactions, functioning as a personalized AI work assistant that understands the user's work context and the intent behind each request.

KB Financial Group employees will use the platform to search and analyze a wide range of information — including regulations, work manuals, product details and market data — through natural conversation on a single platform, then apply the findings directly to their work.

In customer service, KB Financial Group also plans to deploy a multimodal AI solution capable of processing voice, text and images simultaneously, with the aim of enhancing the financial experience and delivering personalized financial services.

The group has also developed KB Star Byeol-i, a conversational AI agent powered by Gemini that supports real-time natural-language dialogue.

The agent offers consulting services — including financial product comparisons and tailored portfolio guidance — within a natural conversational flow. Having completed internal testing, it is now being rolled out in stages across customer touchpoints.

"Through this collaboration, we intend to develop AI not merely as a support tool but as a core partner in building next-generation financial AI services," a KB Financial Group official said. "KB Financial Group will continue to accelerate its KB With AI strategy — rapidly applying world-class AI solutions in the field while improving employee workflows and transforming the financial experience for customers."

Ruth Sun, president of Google Cloud Korea, said she was pleased "to support KB Financial Group in leading and realizing the next-generation agentic AI market with Google Cloud's cutting-edge AI solutions and secure enterprise infrastructure."

Meanwhile, KB Financial Group held its fourth Productive Finance Council meeting on Friday and agreed to establish the KB Gukmin Growth Unicorn Scale-up Fund, a 150 billion won ($102 million) vehicle that will invest in unicorn companies in advanced industries.