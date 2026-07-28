Actor Park Seo-ham will join the final episode of tvN's Monday-Tuesday drama series "Tomorrow, Off to Work!" for its last day on the job.

According to his agency NPO, Park will make a special appearance as new employee Song Min-gyu in the show's finale, set to air Tuesday evening.

"Tomorrow, Off to Work!" follows Cha Ji-yun (played by Park Ji-hyun), a seven-year office veteran stuck in the rut of daily routine, who rediscovers the thrill of work and love alongside her prickly boss Kang Si-woo (played by Seo In-guk) as the two become irreplaceable to each other in this office romance.

Park's character Song Min-gyu is a new hire at Saeum Electronics who combines good looks, an easygoing personality and a strong work ethic. He brings the enthusiasm of a newcomer and a sharp ability to read any situation, and is expected to capture viewers' attention from his very first scene and inject fresh energy into the drama.

Park has been building a steady profile in recent projects. Last year he earned recognition for his portrayal of the upright and steadfast police official Jeong Cheon in the Disney+ original series "The Murky Stream," and earlier this year he played the talented and charismatic Park Yun-seong in tvN's "I'll Give You the Stars," which wrapped in March.

He has also confirmed a role in the upcoming drama series "Dive Into You," a Korea-Japan co-production in which a top actress, after a mysterious accident causes her soul to swap with her twin oppa's, is sent back to the past and struggles to prevent the death of her first love.

Episode 12 of "Tomorrow, Off to Work!" airs Tuesday at 8:50 p.m. on tvN and will also be available on the global OTT platform Amazon Prime.