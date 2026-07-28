Two-day in-person program for aspiring and early-stage youth entrepreneurs runs Aug. 20-21

South Chungcheong Province is launching a hands-on startup training program tailored to strengthen the entrepreneurial skills of young residents across the province.

The provincial government said Tuesday it is accepting applications on a first-come, first-served basis through Aug. 13 for the "Neighborhood Startup School," a program aimed at young people preparing to launch businesses in everyday lifestyle sectors.

The two-day program will be held Aug. 20-21 at the Gongju Haengbok Nurim Youth Training Center as an in-person group course, featuring Q&A sessions with startup experts across various fields and hands-on practical training.

The program is open to aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs between the ages of 19 and 39 who are planning to start a business in the province. The curriculum covers practical topics essential to the startup process, including taxation, interior contracting, commercial lease agreements, market and location analysis, product and service design, and social media marketing.

Graduates can also receive one-on-one expert startup consulting in their field of choice. Applications are open through the South Chungcheong Credit Guarantee Foundation website until Aug. 13, with enrollment capped at 40 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

Han Mi-ra, the province's youth policy officer, said the August session will be conducted in person because "the process of sharing experiences with one another on-site and communicating directly with experts is extremely important in entrepreneurship." She added that she hopes "the Gongju Neighborhood Startup School will serve as a genuinely helpful educational forum for young people preparing to start their own businesses."