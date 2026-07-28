Broadcaster Jang Do-yeon and actor Moon Sang-min have been named hosts of the opening ceremony for the 22nd Jecheon International Music and Film Festival (JIMFF), set to open Sept. 3.

The festival announced Tuesday that Jang will serve as host for the second consecutive year, following her well-received turn at last year's 21st edition, and that Moon will join her as co-host.

Jang is one of South Korea's most sought-after emcees, known for her quick wit and a warm, empathetic style that has made her a fixture at broadcast programs, awards ceremonies and major public events.

Reflecting on returning to the JIMFF stage, Jang said she remembered laughing far more than she had expected while hosting last year's opening ceremony alongside festival director Jang Hang-jun. "I'm glad they called me back again this year," she added.

Moon, an actor building a diverse filmography across genres, will be making his opening-ceremony hosting debut. He recently drew praise for his performance as royal prince Yi-yeol in the KBS2 series "Eunaehadeon Jeoknim-a," blending romance, comedy and action. He also made his film debut as Gyeong-rok in the Netflix film "Pavane" (2026), showcasing a new side of his range.

"It is an honor to share this occasion with so many people who love film and music," Moon said. "I will do my best to show great chemistry with my sunbae Jang Do-yeon."

Festival director Jang Hang-jun said he expects this year's opening ceremony to be even more entertaining now that Moon has joined Jang's proven hosting presence.

The 22nd Jecheon International Music and Film Festival runs Sept. 3 through Sept. 8 in Jecheon, North Chungcheong Province. This year's festival will be held under the slogan "Fly Together," aiming to create a space where audiences and artists, film and music, and everyday life and art converge to share new experiences and inspiration.