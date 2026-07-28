Travel-focused card features debut ahead of summer vacation season Overseas payments via Samsung Wallet earn 10% back in points

Samsung Electronics has partnered with Hana Card to launch the Samsung Wallet Hana Travelogue debit card — available through Samsung Wallet — as the company moves to strengthen travel benefits for its smartphone users ahead of the peak summer vacation season.

Samsung Electronics said Tuesday it added the Samsung Wallet Travelogue Card to Samsung Wallet on Monday. The card combines Samsung Wallet's payment convenience with the overseas travel-focused benefits of Hana Card's Travelogue card. The company said the addition aims to deliver a differentiated mobile payment experience to Galaxy smartphone users.

The Samsung Wallet Travelogue Card offers free currency exchange (with a 100% exchange rate discount), waived overseas merchant transaction fees and waived overseas ATM withdrawal fees.

When making offline payments abroad using Samsung Wallet, cardholders earn 10% of the transaction amount back as Samsung Wallet Points. The points accumulate with each payment and can be used as a prepaid easy-payment service at domestic online and offline merchants through the Samsung Wallet app. The service has recently reached 2.5 million subscribers.

Users can apply for the Samsung Wallet Travelogue Card through the Samsung Wallet app. After issuance, they automatically receive a quick-registration notification and can add the card to Samsung Wallet right away. There is no annual fee.

Samsung Electronics has also prepared a series of promotional events with partner Hana Card to mark the card's launch.

Starting Saturday, the monthly Samsung Wallet Points earning cap will be doubled from 10,000 to 20,000 points through Dec. 31. Also starting Saturday through Nov. 30, customers who spend 200,000 won ($136) or more at overseas merchants will be entered into a prize draw offering a Galaxy Fold 8, Galaxy Watch 9, Galaxy Buds 4, airline tickets, keycaps and other prizes.

Chae Won-cheol, head of the digital wallet team at Samsung Electronics' MX Division, said Samsung Wallet "has been strengthening its global usability through overseas payments, travel services and more, and this new card adds differentiated benefits for Galaxy users." "With security features built on Samsung Knox, we will support a safe mobile payment environment so that users can enjoy their travels abroad without worry," he added.