People Power Party lawmaker Jin Jong-oh said Tuesday he would "resolutely fight back" if the party's Central Ethics Committee had launched disciplinary proceedings against him without grounds, calling the move an attempt to turn the party into a private political vehicle.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Jin said, "If walking toward the public sentiment calling for conservative renewal is a crime, I will gladly accept that crime," adding, "No power has ever defeated public sentiment through disciplinary politics."

He said the People Power Party needed to restore public trust, not intimidate members with disciplinary politics aimed at privatizing the party. "Voters do not give their ballots to a party that turns its blade inward," he said.

Jin also said he would fully explain the circumstances and intent behind his actions during the ethics committee proceedings. "The judgment will be made not by them, but by the people and party members," he said.

Earlier, the People Power Party's ethics committee convened Monday afternoon and opened disciplinary proceedings against lawmakers Jo Gyeong-tae, Kwon Young-jin and Jin.

Jin, who is considered an ally of Han Dong-hoon, faces a disciplinary request on the grounds that he appears to have supported Han — now an independent lawmaker expelled from the party — in the Busan Buk-gu Gap by-election during the June 3 local elections.