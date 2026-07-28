Galaxi, an AI drug development company, said Tuesday it has appointed Executive Vice President Park Tae-yong as co-CEO, transitioning to a dual-CEO structure alongside existing CEO Seok Cha-ok.

The company's board of directors met Friday and approved Park's appointment. The shift to a co-CEO arrangement is part of a broader organizational restructuring designed to strengthen the company's long-term growth foundation and systematically prepare for an initial public offering targeted for late 2027.

Park, a co-founder of Galaxi, studied chemistry at KAIST before earning a doctorate in chemistry from Seoul National University. Since the company's founding, he has overseen investment, management and business development operations.

Under the new structure, Seok will lead the company's long-term vision and technology direction, while Park will oversee core strategy execution, organizational management and commercialization efforts, including research and development.

Alongside this leadership transition, Galaxi has established a C-level accountability framework across key functions. Co-founders Won Jong-hun and Yang Jin-sol have been named chief technology officer and chief AI officer, respectively, while Kim Seong-hyeon, an executive director recruited in May, has been appointed chief financial officer to bolster financial strategy and capital market capabilities. The moves mark a shift by the research-driven biotech venture toward a management structure more attuned to capital markets, as AI platform development, global clinical trials and the IPO push all grow in weight simultaneously.

"We will connect our proprietary AI technology and accumulated drug development capabilities to deliver differentiated therapeutic results and lead a new wave in the global biotech industry," Park said.

Galaxi develops antibody and protein therapeutic candidates using its proprietary AI protein design platform, GaluxDesign. The company has been expanding partnerships with major domestic and international pharmaceutical companies, including Boehringer Ingelheim, AstraZeneca and Celltrion, while an AI-designed bispecific antibody immunotherapy candidate was recently selected for funding under the national new drug development program.