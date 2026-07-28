GI Longevity, an affiliate of GI Innovation, said Tuesday that its proprietary next-generation triple fusion protein GL-SRF-007 has been listed as an International Nomenclature of Cosmetic Ingredients (INCI), establishing a foundation for entry into the global functional cosmetics market.

GL-SRF-007 is a regenerative protein designed to regulate bone morphogenetic protein (BMP) signaling — which increases with aging — to activate dormant follicular stem cells and shift the hair growth cycle into the anagen, or active growth, phase. Unlike existing treatments such as finasteride, which suppresses male hormones, or minoxidil, which dilates blood vessels, it targets the root cause of hair loss by directly restoring the regenerative capacity of follicular stem cells.

The compound goes beyond simple nutrient supply to modulate the biological signaling of follicular and skin stem cells that have declined with age. The company is developing it as a "Bio-Rejuvenation" platform that addresses hair loss, skin elasticity and wrinkle improvement under a shared mechanism it calls "stem cell aging."

The INCI listing of a bio-based material that leverages stem cell regeneration — in a market long dominated by hormone suppression and vasodilation — lowers the barrier to commercialization while securing a pathway for future expansion into biopharmaceuticals.

"GL-SRF-007 is a next-generation regenerative platform that activates follicular and skin stem cells whose function has declined with age," said Yang Bo-gi, chief executive of GI Longevity. "We will actively pursue partnerships with global cosmetics companies and expand into biopharmaceutical development going forward."