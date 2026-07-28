E-mart will hold its Goraeit Festa from Thursday through Sunday, offering seasonal fresh food and water leisure products at discounts of up to 50 percent.

The flagship product, Jeju fresh hairtail, will be available at up to 50 percent off for customers who accumulate Shinsegae Points — the lowest price this year. Special-cut bluefin tuna sashimi, abalone from Wando and dried yellow corvina from Yeonggwang will also be offered at steep discounts.

Farmers Pick mountain watermelon and a low-seed variety watermelon will also be 50 percent cheaper with Shinsegae Points. Seasonal fruits including peaches, Campbell grapes and tangerines, along with fresh produce such as paprika, corn, chestnut sweet potatoes and white cucumbers, will be available at reduced prices. Samgyeopsal and Korean beef will also be discounted by up to half price.

With the peak vacation season underway, suncare products, mosquito repellents and inflatable pool toys will also be on sale. Inflatable tubes can be purchased at up to 80 percent off when paying with a participating card. Customers who visit twice during the event period and spend at least 100,000 won ($68) each visit will receive e-money worth up to 15,000 points. Those who collect five stamps will receive a set of six Goraeit travel pouches as a gift on a first-come, first-served basis.

Meanwhile, SSG.com's E-mart Mall will offer the same discounts on key Goraeit Festa products — including fresh and processed foods — as those available at physical stores. E-mart Everyday will also discount seasonal fruits such as blueberries, tangerines and peaches, as well as canned beer, ice cream, snacks and cereal by up to 50 percent.