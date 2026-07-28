Lotte Mart and Lotte Super announced Tuesday the launch of revamped versions of their private-brand (PB) products "Oneul Joheun" tofu and "Oneul Joheun" bean sprouts, offering greater volume and sharper pricing.

The relaunched products increase the volume from 300 grams to 400 grams while lowering the retail price by 20 won to 980 won. According to Lotte Mart, cumulative sales of the two products across its mart and super formats reached about 2.4 million units from their launch through June this year. Over the same period, the tofu ranked third in sales within its category, while the bean sprouts ranked first.

Lotte Mart set its target retail price based on a combined purchasing structure shared between the mart and super formats, then selected detailed specifications and manufacturing partners to fit that price point while trimming its own margins.

The company also invested in quality. The tofu underwent detailed sample testing that compared protein content and soybean solid levels against major commercial brands, existing PB products and new candidate items. The bean sprouts were grown without growth accelerators, washed twice with clean water and packaged ready to use, reducing the need for additional preparation at home.

Meanwhile, Lotte Mart and Lotte Super are expanding their lineup of PB products priced below 1,000 won, focusing on everyday staples. In June, the retailer launched "Oneul Joheun" mung bean sprouts and "Oneul Joheun" soft tofu at 980 won and 680 won, respectively. A company official said the initiative was aimed at strengthening the core role of hypermarkets and corporate supermarkets (SSM) in easing the burden on household grocery budgets amid high inflation.