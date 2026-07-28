Mayor Choi Hyeon-deok: 'Let us usher in an era of civic sovereignty together'

The city of Namyangju held a ceremony Monday at Yeoudang to recognize outstanding civil servants in complaint handling and courteous service for the first half of 2026.

The city selected 18 honorees — 12 for excellence in complaint handling and six for courteous service — based on a comprehensive evaluation of complaint resolution rates, caseloads and citizen satisfaction scores.

The complaint-handling excellence awards covered two categories: the national civil petition portal and statutory complaints, with selections based on compliance with processing deadlines, turnaround time, caseload volume and satisfaction ratings. A separate category recognized staff who proactively resolved complex, multi-agency complaints.

The courtesy civil servant awards were drawn from both administrative and technology job groups, with nominations submitted by citizens and by individual departments.

Civil servants recognized for complaint-handling excellence received Namyangju Love gift certificates as an incentive. Those honored for courteous service received a mayoral commendation, Namyangju Love gift certificates and one day of special leave.

Mayor Choi Hyeon-deok thanked the honorees "for responsibly handling complex and diverse complaints from the closest possible position to our citizens," adding, "Let us continue to deliver complaint administration that citizens can truly feel, grounded in expertise and accountability, and open an era of civic sovereignty together."

The city plans to select outstanding complaint-handling civil servants and departments again in the second half of the year to foster positive motivation within the organization and spread a citizen-centered administrative culture.