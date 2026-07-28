Yeongdeungpo-gu (District Mayor Jo Yu-jin) will hold the second session of its "2026 Second-Half Youth Practical Finance Education" program on Aug. 12, aimed at helping young residents build financial independence and sound money management skills.

The first session, held in July, drew a strong response from participants. An expert from the Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation led the session on "Smart Loan Management," offering accessible guidance on credit management and asset-building strategies.

The upcoming session will focus on "Reading Financial Statements to Sharpen Your Investment Eye," with a Financial Supervisory Service expert leading the lecture. The session will walk young participants through how to analyze corporate financial statements to properly assess a company's value before investing.

The district designed the session with a particular focus on preventing reckless, uninformed investment and cultivating practical investment judgment among young people — particularly amid heightened volatility as domestic and overseas stock markets have swung sharply in recent months.

From September through November, the district plans to collaborate with specialized public institutions each month on topics including key points of the apartment subscription system, asset management strategies for financial planning and building seed money, and year-end tax settlement for youth.

Applications open Wednesday and run through Aug. 6, and can be submitted online via the QR code on the program poster. The district will recruit 100 youth participants per session and notify those selected by text message.

Further details are available on the district office website's "Our District News" bulletin board or through the "Yeongdeungpo Youth Naver Cafe."

"This education has been prepared by trusted experts from public institutions, and I hope it will provide real, practical help to our young residents as they work toward financial independence," District Mayor Jo said. "We will continue to develop a wide range of education programs to help youth confidently build their futures."