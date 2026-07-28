Jungnang-gu has put together a range of water play programs for children and families to enjoy a cool summer close to home during the school vacation season.

The "2026 Jungnang Children's Water Play Festival" is running at the multipurpose plaza of Yongma Waterfall Park (San 1-4, Myeongmok-dong) through Aug. 17. The facility operates from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with a maintenance break from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for safety inspections. The program is open to toddlers and elementary school students; toddlers must be accompanied by a guardian.

The water play area features 19 attractions and amenities in total, including an air pool and a water slide. A team of 14 on-site staff — safety officers, a nurse and a site director — will be deployed, with regular water quality checks and facility inspections carried out to prevent accidents and ensure visitor comfort.

The "Summer Water Festa" will be held at Myeongmok Station Plaza on Aug. 8 and 9, targeting toddlers and elementary school students. The event runs in two sessions — Session 1 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Session 2 from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. — with a facility inspection break from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. in between. Featuring a water slide, a modular pool and a variety of hands-on programs and side events, the festival is designed for children and families to enjoy together.

Alongside this, the district will keep "Seoul Jungnang Water Park" and the "Sinnae·Bongsudae Park Water Play Area" on the upstream banks of Jangan Bridge open through Aug. 16, while the "Jungnang Camping Forest Children's Water Playground" and the "Our Neighborhood Floor Fountain" will run through Aug. 30 and Aug. 31, respectively.

An air-dome-style outdoor heat shelter — the "Jungnang-type Outdoor Heat Shelter" — will also operate in front of Exit 2 of Junghwa Station through Sept. 30. Nine outdoor refrigerated water dispensers, dubbed "Jungnang Ongdalsaem," will be installed at parks and along the Jungnangcheon riverside through Aug. 28, as part of the district's broader push to help residents stay safe and cool through the summer heat.

"We have prepared a variety of water play programs so that children and families can spend a safe and fun summer nearby without having to travel far," Jungnang-gu District Mayor Ryu Gyeong-gi said. "We will make safety management our top priority and create an urban summer playground where everyone can enjoy themselves with peace of mind."