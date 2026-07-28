DGIST held its "2026 Kiturami Scholarship Ceremony" with the Kiturami Cultural Foundation on Friday at the E1 Convention Hall on campus to foster future science and technology talent.

At the ceremony, 50 enrolled DGIST students dedicated to their studies and research received scholarship certificates, with a combined total of 50 million won ($34,100) distributed.

DGIST President Lee Geon-woo, Kiturami Group Chairman Choi Jin-min and senior officials from both institutions attended, along with the scholarship recipients.

The Kiturami Cultural Foundation has carried out scholarship programs for 41 consecutive years since its establishment in 1985, built on Chairman Choi's philosophy that everyone deserves equal access to education.

The foundation has supported more than 70,000 scholarship recipients nationwide, and the cumulative amount returned to society through the Kiturami Cultural Foundation and the Kiturami Welfare Foundation has reached 61 billion won.

"I extend my deepest gratitude to Chairman Choi, who has made significant contributions to the advancement of South Korea's industry and engineering through his profound passion for the field," President Lee said. "I hope we can continue to build a strong partnership with Kiturami Group in nurturing future talent and advancing science and technology."

Chairman Choi encouraged the recipients, saying, "I sincerely hope that all of you, as Kiturami scholars at DGIST, will nurture grand dreams, grow into outstanding science and technology leaders, and one day join us in changing the world."