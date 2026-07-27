The Gwangjin-gu Council (Speaker Ko Yang-seok) opened its 294th extraordinary session Monday for a single-day sitting.

The session took up one item of business — an amendment to the basic ordinance of the Gwangjin-gu Council of Seoul — which passed the plenary session without revision.

The amendment reflects changes in the administrative structure of the Gwangjin-gu executive branch, brought about by a partial revision to the ordinance governing the establishment of administrative bodies in the district. It aligns the council's operating framework with the reorganized administrative structure, clarifying and redistributing the names and jurisdictions of standing committees to promote more predictable and stable council operations.

Under the changes, the former Planning and Administration Committee was renamed the Administration and Planning Committee, while the Welfare and Construction Committee was renamed the Welfare and Urban Committee.

Matters under the jurisdiction of the Safety and Environment Bureau were also transferred to the Administration and Planning Committee. The two committees had operated under their previous names without change since a March 26, 1999 revision — when the General Affairs and Finance Committee became the Planning and Administration Committee and the Civic and Construction Committee became the Welfare and Construction Committee — making this the first renaming in over two decades.

The next session, the 295th Council's first regular session, is scheduled to open Aug. 28 and run through Sept. 21, spanning 22 days in total.