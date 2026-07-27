Guro-gu held a "Happy Sharing Donation Ceremony" Monday at the Renaissance Hall of the district office, together with Nanuimyeo Hanadeogi, a nonprofit public-interest organization affiliated with the Cheontae Order of Korean Buddhism.

The donated goods — worth about 30 million won ($20,500) — include adult diapers, health patches, masks, kimchi, children's toys and everyday household items, and are set to be distributed to vulnerable residents and welfare facilities in the district. Some items have already been delivered.

Guro-gu District Mayor Jang In-hong attended the ceremony alongside Venerable Heo Ja-ryong, head monk of Myeonghwasa Temple, members of the temple's lay association, and representatives of Nanuimyeo Hanadeogi. Participants exchanged views on promoting a culture of sharing and on ways to better support vulnerable members of the community.

Nanuimyeo Hanadeogi has donated goods to vulnerable residents of Guro-gu a total of 12 times since 2023.

"We are deeply grateful for your consistent commitment to sharing for the sake of our community," District Mayor Jang said. "We will take great care to ensure the donated goods reach the residents who need them most."