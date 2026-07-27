Yeongdeungpo-gu District Mayor Cho Yu-jin attended the opening ceremony of a "Summer Math Camp for Incoming High School Students" held Monday morning at Hi Seoul Youth Hostel.

The seven-day camp, running from Monday through Aug. 2, is designed for 36 students set to enter high school in the 2027 academic year. Participants are paired one-on-one with Seoul National University student mentors to review the full middle school mathematics curriculum and build academic confidence ahead of their transition to high school.

Some 58 students and parents attended the opening ceremony, where Cho delivered an encouraging message to the students and expressed her appreciation to the Seoul National University mentoring team, marking the start of a productive summer break.

"I hope this camp becomes a meaningful opportunity for our students to discover their own learning methods and build confidence in their studies," Cho said. "We will continue to expand tailored academic support so that every student can fully realize their dreams and potential on the foundation of solid core skills."