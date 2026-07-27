The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Monday that it has partnered with bakery brand Goryeodang to launch "Seoul Bam Danpatppang," a chestnut red bean bread and the latest addition to its Seoul Bread lineup.

The Seoul Bread series has sold more than 80,000 units in roughly 100 days since its debut, with some stores reporting early sellouts and purchase queues in the initial period after launch.

The new product is the third in the Seoul Bread series, following the "Seoul Danpatppang" (red bean bread) and "Seoul Tongmil Bread" (whole wheat bread) that the city introduced in April.

The chestnut red bean bread uses the same reduced-sugar red bean filling as the Seoul Danpatppang — with sugar content cut by about 36% — and adds chestnuts for a nutty flavor and firmer texture. Starting Monday, it is available at two Goryeodang locations: the Lotte Department Store main branch and the Shinsegae Department Store Gangnam branch. The existing Seoul Danpatppang and Seoul Tongmil Bread are also available alongside the new product.

"We will continue to collaborate with private companies to introduce a variety of food products that citizens can easily enjoy in their daily lives," said Kim Hyeong-rae, the city's public relations planning officer.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has been expanding its lineup of health-focused food products — including low-sugar, high-protein items — through partnerships with private companies. On July 21, it teamed up with convenience store chain CU to release five "Seoul My Soul" healthy ready-to-eat products, including dosirak and sandwiches.