The Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Monday it is accepting applications for the fall semester of the second-stage challenge under Seoul Young Careers, its work-experience support program for university students.

Seoul Young Careers is a five-stage career support policy that gives enrolled university students opportunities to explore career paths and develop professional skills. The second stage, known as the Challenge, is a team-based competition designed to strengthen job competencies.

Available tracks in the humanities include human resources and education, sales and retail, marketing, public relations and product planning, and overseas sales, marketing and trade. Students in science and engineering fields can apply in production and quality management, product and service research and development, and product design.

The city said 930 students applied for 64 spots at 31 universities during the spring semester, a competition ratio of 14.5 to 1. Despite requiring participants to form their own teams, active recruitment through university online communities kept demand high.

The fall semester will accept 64 participants forming eight teams. Prospective applicants can apply from Monday through 6 p.m. on Aug. 27 via their university's website or through the city's Cheongnyeong Mongttang Jeongbotong youth information portal.

The number of participating universities has grown from 31 to 37 for the fall semester. Gachon University, Korea University, Dongnam Health University, Myongji University, Sungshin Women's University and Korea University of Technology and Education signed agreements with the city as newly added institutions.

Selected participants will take part in the program from Sept. 2 through Nov. 28, a 13-week schedule. They will have the opportunity to participate in employment skills training, job-function seminars and team competition activities, with all associated costs covered by the city. Outstanding participants will also receive a commendation from the Seoul mayor.

Kim Cheol-hee, the city's director of future youth planning, said Seoul would "serve as a steadfast partner so that young people can take bold steps forward."