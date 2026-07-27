Guam is ramping up efforts to attract small-group tourists after gaining fresh attention as the destination chosen by the production crew of the drama series "Agent Kim Reactivated" for their reward trip.

The Guam Visitors Bureau said it is running a MICE small-group incentive support program to expand group travel and MICE demand from the Korean market.

The program covers groups of 10 or more departing between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30. It expands an existing MICE incentive program that previously required a minimum of 20 participants, lowering the threshold to 10 so more companies and organizations can qualify. Each participant receives 50,000 won ($34) in support.

Eligible travel types include corporate incentive trips, workshops, training programs, and association or organizational events. Travel agencies wishing to apply must submit their applications at least 30 days before departure and provide a post-event report along with supporting documents within 15 days of the event's conclusion to receive the funds.

The program is designed to ease the burden on travel agencies recruiting group participants and to give them more flexibility in planning products. The bureau said it aims to attract a range of small-group demand — including corporate incentives, workshops and association events — and to steadily grow group travel and MICE business from Korea.

MICE is an acronym for Meetings, Incentive tours, Conventions and Exhibitions, referring to the industry built around events and tourism that bring people together in one place for a set period.

Guam, a resort destination reachable from Korea in about four hours, has drawn interest as a corporate incentive and group travel destination thanks to its natural scenery, water activities and golf. The island has recently seen continued attention from corporate and group clients, including being selected as the reward-trip destination for the production team of the popular drama series "Agent Kim Reactivated."

Park Ji-hoon, head of the Guam Visitors Bureau's Korea office, said the program "is a support policy designed so that more companies and organizations can visit Guam without financial burden," adding that the bureau will "continue to expand group travel and MICE demand from the Korean market, drawing on Guam's differentiated wellness and sports offerings and a range of support programs."