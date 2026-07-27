Ecopro HN will supply Samsung E&A with greenhouse gas reduction equipment for semiconductor manufacturing worth 33 billion won ($22.5 million).

Ecopro HN disclosed Monday that it has signed a contract with Samsung E&A to supply a centralized greenhouse gas reduction system, known as RCS.

The contract covers environmental equipment designed to reduce greenhouse gases generated during semiconductor manufacturing. Growing investment in AI semiconductors and the development of advanced industrial complexes are driving demand for environmental management and carbon reduction systems at chip production facilities.

RCS, short for regenerative catalytic system, is a large-capacity unit that treats perfluorocompounds (PFCs) produced during semiconductor manufacturing. PFCs have a global warming impact thousands to tens of thousands of times greater than carbon dioxide, making their reduction a key environmental challenge for the semiconductor industry as production expands.

Ecopro HN said the contract is significant because it secures business continuity with an existing semiconductor customer. A domestic chipmaker's decision to adopt its RCS equipment again confirms the technology's reliability, the company said.

Ecopro HN's RCS uses catalyst-based low-temperature decomposition technology. Conventional thermal decomposition methods require high-temperature processes of around 1,300 to 1,400 degrees Celsius, but Ecopro HN's system breaks down greenhouse gases at approximately 750 to 800 degrees Celsius.

The company said this reduces energy consumption while maintaining greenhouse gas removal efficiency. Because semiconductor factories run equipment for long hours and consume large amounts of energy, both processing efficiency and energy costs of reduction systems are critical factors.

Ecopro HN also plans to pursue overseas customers in line with domestic chipmakers' expanding global production investments. The company intends to broaden its customer base to semiconductor firms in North America and other markets, extending the reach of its RCS business.

"This contract reaffirms our unrivaled greenhouse gas reduction technology and equipment reliability," an Ecopro HN official said. "We will continue to diversify our customer base into the global semiconductor market, both at home and abroad, on the strength of our differentiated technology."