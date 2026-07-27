HD Hyundai Marine Solution, the marine solutions arm of HD Hyundai, said Monday its second-quarter sales reached 580.4 billion won ($396 million) and operating profit came in at 97.6 billion won. Both figures rose from the same period a year earlier — sales by 24.1 percent and operating profit by 17.6 percent.

Combined sales from its three core businesses — ship aftermarket (AM), eco-friendly conversion and digital solutions — grew 25.2 percent year-on-year to 356.7 billion won.

The AM segment drove second-quarter earnings, providing services to more than 10,000 vessels and benefiting from a buoyant newbuild market. The eco-friendly conversion and digital solutions segments also posted growth on the back of favorable industry conditions.

Sales from the bunkering business rose 22.3 percent to 223.7 billion won.

"Our core businesses — AM, eco-friendly conversion and digital solutions — are growing steadily across the board, giving us a solid operational foundation," a company official said. "We will step up our push into the power-generation engine market for data centers and the floating data center conversion market, both of which are seeing explosive demand growth driven by the wider adoption of AI technology."