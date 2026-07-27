A woman in her 40s fell from a cliff at Seonyu Peak, a rocky summit on Sonyudo island in Gunsan, North Jeolla Province, while attempting to take photos and later died at a hospital.

According to the North Jeolla Province fire department and the Gunsan Coast Guard, a call was received at the 119 emergency dispatch center at around 9:49 a.m. Monday reporting that someone had fallen while taking photos.

Firefighters and coast guard officers who responded to the scene found the woman, identified only by her surname initial A, at the base of a coastal cliff and airlifted her to a hospital. She was found in cardiac arrest with multiple fractures and died while receiving treatment.

The person who made the emergency call was her husband, according to authorities.

Seonyu Peak is a rocky outcrop that meets the sea.

Police believe the woman fell from the cliff while trying to take photos and are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident, including why the couple had climbed to the remote peak.