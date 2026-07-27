Incheon International Airport Corp. forecast that about 3.77 million passengers — an average of 222,000 per day — will pass through Incheon Airport through Aug. 10 during the summer holiday season. The busiest day is expected to be Sunday, Aug. 2, with an estimated 234,273 passengers.

The corporation released the figures as part of its summer holiday passenger outlook. It said that while domestic travelers have recently tended to concentrate their overseas trips around the Lunar New Year and chuseok holidays, congestion is likely in July and August as inbound foreign tourist demand rises.

In response, the corporation said it plans to implement special traffic management measures across all areas of airport operations, including passenger services, terminal management, transportation and safety.

To ease congestion at departure halls, the corporation said it will open major departure gates 30 minutes earlier than usual. It will also operate up to 44 CT X-ray security screening units — 19 at Terminal 1 and 25 at Terminal 2.

In addition, the corporation relocated the quarantine checkpoint at the Terminal 2 arrivals hall to create more waiting space. It also produced and installed 99 new wayfinding signs to help arriving and transit passengers navigate to their destinations.

The number of Smart Pass-dedicated departure lanes has been expanded from four to five. About 120 additional staff will also be deployed to manage congestion and assist passengers with smart check-in procedures.

Earlier, the corporation secured roughly 3,061 additional short-term parking spaces compared with the beginning of this year to improve parking convenience for passengers.