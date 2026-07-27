CU's exclusive ramyun brand Cheat Key has emerged as the convenience store chain's hottest new product.

CU said Monday that cumulative sales of the Cheat Key series reached more than 200,000 units from July 1 to 23 — roughly 8,700 units a day, about 360 an hour, or one pack every 10 seconds. It is the fastest-selling product in CU's lineup of exclusive ramyun series.

Sales jumped during weekly "Cheat Key Day" promotions held every Sunday in July, which offered discounts of up to 77 percent. On July 12, daily sales of the Cheat Key Rich Shrimp Soup Ramyun surpassed those of Shin Ramyun, the top-selling bagged ramyun brand.

The Cheat Key series takes familiar flavors and elevates them with a single defining twist. The flagship product, Cheat Key Real Cream Buldak, is a stir-fried noodle dish that blends spicy buldak sauce with the richness of a full pack of Grade 1A milk. The Cheat Key Rich Shrimp Soup Ramyun uses dried red shrimp pieces and a separately added shrimp powder to deliver a deep, refreshing broth.

Both products are available at 30 percent off through August when paying with Naver Pay points or money, or with a BC Card. Every Sunday is Cheat Key Day, with discounts of up to 50 percent. Customers who buy the Cheat Key Rich Shrimp Soup Ramyun can also purchase CJ Group perilla oil rice for 900 won, and those who buy the Cheat Key Real Cream Buldak can pick up Jenico Cheese Party Mozzarella for 300 won.

"We will continue to introduce ramyun with fresh concepts and strong product appeal, offering customers a distinctive culinary experience," said Han Jeong-ju, a merchandise developer on BGF Retail's processed food team.