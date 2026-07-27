A flyer circulated by residents of an apartment complex opposing the installation of air conditioners in security guard booths has sparked controversy.

A photo of the notice, posted inside the complex, recently went viral on an online community forum, igniting heated debate.

The flyer, signed by a group calling itself "the organizers," urged fellow residents to oppose the installation after the building's residents' council had voted to approve it.

The authors opened with "Dear respected residents, let us oppose the installation of air conditioners in the security booths" and listed five reasons. The first was that monthly maintenance fees would keep rising; the second, that air quality would suffer; and the third, that the pollution would shorten residents' lifespans.

The flyer also argued that a hotter planet would make people irritable and damage relations between staff and residents, and claimed that even larger apartment complexes had not provided air conditioners for their security booths.

A rebuttal notice titled "A letter to the organizers" was soon posted alongside it. Unlike the original, which hid behind anonymity, the resident who wrote the response signed their real name. "Do not give up your humanity over reasons that make no sense," they wrote.

"Have you ever stopped to think about what kind of wound your words inflict on the security guards and the residents who read them?" the resident said. "The guards are someone's husband and father — they are precious human beings." They added that it was even harder to understand how the security booth, sitting in the middle of a parking lot with no shade, had gone without a single air conditioner until now.

The resident then rebutted each of the organizers' objections point by point. "If you are worried about air pollution, turn off the fan you run all day at home. If you are worried about a shortened lifespan, go exercise," they wrote. "If you are worried about the planet getting hotter, sort your recycling more carefully."

"I feel sorry for the children in our neighborhood who will grow up reading your selfish words," they added. "Stop hiding behind the name 'the organizers' and share your opinions in a logical and humane way."

Online users who came across the post praised the response, with many saying the resident showed great courage in signing their real name and that the rebuttal had said everything they wanted to say.

Some also criticized the original flyer's authors directly. "The reasons against the air conditioner make no sense," several commenters wrote, with others noting that a small unit for a security booth uses very little electricity and would barely affect maintenance fees. "These are the people who protect our building — and they can't even spare the cost of an air conditioner?" one user wrote.