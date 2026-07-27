South Korea is set to deepen research cooperation with Europe in geoscience and mineral resources.

The Korea Institute of Geoscience and Mineral Resources (KIGAM) announced Thursday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with EuroGeoSurveys (EGS), a consortium of European national geological survey organizations.

Under the agreement, the two sides will expand international cooperation across the geosciences, covering critical raw materials, carbon capture and storage (CCS), geological data, geological hazards and water resources. They also agreed to strengthen ties between the Korean and European geoscience communities and broaden joint research and researcher exchanges.

The two institutions plan to pursue joint research and technology cooperation across five areas: critical raw material supply chains and CCS; shared use of geological data, digital transformation and AI-based technology cooperation; geological mapping and three-dimensional geological modeling; geological hazard and water resource management; and researcher exchanges and education and training.

Particular emphasis will be placed on building AI-based digital geoscience information infrastructure, advancing resource assessment methodologies, developing below-ground digital twin technology and monitoring groundwater — all priority areas for future geoscience. The two sides also agreed to work together toward joining major international joint research programs, including Horizon Europe and RAMP.

"This MOU will serve as an important milestone in taking our cooperation with European geological survey organizations to the next level," KIGAM President Kwon Yi-kyun said. "We will expand scientific and technological exchanges and joint research, further solidify cooperation between the Korean and European geoscience communities, and contribute to sustainable development and resource security."

EGS is a consortium of national geological survey organizations from 37 European countries that provides scientific advice and policy support to the EU on geoscience and mineral resources. KIGAM plans to continue broadening its cooperative foundation with European geological survey bodies and to strengthen global joint research in strategic future areas, including critical raw materials, climate change response, digital geoscience information and AI-based geological technology.