A protest blockade of the handball arena at Olympic Park in Seoul is now approaching its second month, sparked by outrage over a ballot-paper shortage during local elections. Sports organizations that had offices inside the arena have been unable to conduct normal operations throughout the standoff, and several member federations say they have reached a breaking point — announcing plans to force their way back in and hold press conferences. Seoul police said Monday they would actively help them do so.

Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency Commissioner Park Jeong-bo, speaking at a regular press briefing at the agency's office in Jongno-gu, Seoul, said, "If the sports council says it intends to enter, we will actively cooperate."

He added that while the expression of grievances over voting-rights violations was important, the operations of sports organizations were "also a critically important right that must be protected." Police would assess conditions on the ground before acting, however, as public safety remained their top priority, he said.

Police said they were also prepared to use force if necessary. "If physical clashes occur when the sports council tries to enter the arena, we may subdue those involved — or, depending on public safety considerations, we may hold back," Park said. "We will respond flexibly."

Park also disclosed that crowd numbers at the protest site have been declining since the National Assembly's special parliamentary investigation committee conducted an on-site inspection on July 2. "Currently, around 100 people gather in the morning, 300 to 400 after lunch, and 600 to 800 in the evening," he said.

Park added that weekend crowds had peaked at between 1,500 and 3,000 at their height, but last weekend drew about 1,000.

Investigations into illegal acts at the protest site are continuing. As of Monday, police had received 113 case reports related to unlawful conduct at the Olympic Park demonstrations. Of those, 46 have been closed and 67 remain under investigation.

Eight suspects in five cases of obstruction of official duties have been referred to prosecutors, three of them in detention.

Meanwhile, the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee plans to hold a press conference Tuesday at the National Assembly's communication center in Yeouido, calling for an end to the prolonged blockade of member federation offices inside the handball arena and urging the Assembly to resolve the situation promptly.