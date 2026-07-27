AliExpress said it is running a promotion called "Al-Geupnal: Everyone's Pick List," curated from customer reviews. A pre-sale event began Saturday, with the main promotion running from Sunday through Wednesday, July 29.

The campaign highlights a word-of-mouth-verified list of the top 10 must-have products for summer. Indoor seasonal appliances drawing strong interest include an ultra-quiet sling-type smart fan, a large-capacity low-noise dehumidifier and a food waste disposer. For outdoor summer activities, the promotion recommends a UV-blocking waterproof tent, a foldable mosquito net that sets up in three seconds and a quiet travel carry-on.

Discounts of up to 60 percent apply across all product categories, including electronics, home appliances, furniture, sports, health, and automotive and motorcycle accessories. Shoppers who apply a discount code can receive an additional discount of up to 12 percent depending on the total purchase amount.

"We hope customers enjoy smart end-of-month shopping that saves both time and money by finding summer essentials at reasonable prices," an AliExpress official said.